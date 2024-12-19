Kumong Bol-anon 19: Thai boxers arrive in Bohol for Saturday wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Thai boxers have landed in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, ahead of the much-anticipated “Kumong Bol-Anon 19” boxing event set for this Saturday, December 21, at the Holy Name University Barder Gymnasium.

Led by former interim world champion Phai Pharob, the Thai contingent made their journey from Thailand to Manila, before taking a connecting flight to Bohol for what promises to be a thrilling night of boxing action.

Joining Pharob in their Kumong Bol-Anon 19 campaign are rising knockout artist Nanthanon Thongchai and seasoned female fighter Pimchanok Thepjanda, both poised for crucial bouts in their respective careers.

The battle-hardened Pharob, a veteran of 44 professional fights, will challenge Cebuano standout Reymart “The Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao for his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title.

Tagacanao, 25, hailing from Napo, Carcar City, Cebu, brings an undefeated record of 9-0 with seven wins by knockout to the 12-round co-main event. However, Pharob’s extensive experience, boasting 38 wins (29 KOs) against six losses, presents a formidable challenge for the young Filipino champion in his toughest test yet.

In the main event, Nanthanon Thongchai (13-2-2, 11 KOs) will take on Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob (15-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round non-title showdown.

Suganob, a former world title challenger and the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) top-ranked light flyweight contender, aims to use this Kumong Bol-Anon 19 bout as jump-off for a second world title opportunity. He has his sights set on Japan’s Shokichi Iwata, the reigning WBO world light flyweight champion.

Undercard bouts

In the Kumong Bol-Anon 19 undercard, Pimchanok Thepjanda (9-6, 6 KOs), a former World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) regional champion, will battle PMI’s rising star Althea Shine Pores (5-0-1, 1 KO).

Pores, the current Philippine light flyweight champion, is eager to defend her unbeaten record against the seasoned Thepjanda in an eight-round showdown.

All fighters will meet for the official weigh-in on Friday, December 20, at the Provincial Capitol of Bohol.

