QUERUBIN: Live updates

Here are the latest updates on Tropical Depression (TD) ‘Querubin,’ which developed into a TD on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Bookmark this page to get the latest updates on Querubin. (scroll down to for the latest updates.)

READ MORE:

LIST: Philippine Typhoon Names for 2024

EXPLAINER: The different categories of tropical cyclones

EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Cebu will experience moderate to heavy rains starting Wednesday, Dec. 18, due to the presence of two weather systems.

The state weather bureau, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, issued a heavy rainfall outlook, warning residents in various parts of the country about possible heavy rains caused by the combination of the shearline and Tropical Depression Querubin.

TD Querubin has maintained its strength over the waters east of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday morning.

According to Pagasa’s 5:00 a.m. bulletin, Querubin was spotted some 230 kilometers (km) east of Davao City or 205 km east of Tagum City, Davao del Norte, moving north-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour (kph).

It is packing a maximum sustained wind speed of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph, Pagasa added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is still up over Davao Oriental, where winds of 39 to 61 kph and intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.

HEAVY RAINFALL WARNING

The weather bureau said Wednesday the shearline and Tropical Depression Querubin will bring rains across the Visayas and Mindanao.

Davao Oriental, still under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, will continue to experience rains with gusty winds.

Pagasa: Querubin updates

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy