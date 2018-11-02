Shell craft maker stabbed by neighbor at Cogon Pardo

A man was stabbed by his own neighbor at the Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City on Friday evening (November 2).

The victim was identified as Michael Agan, a 39-year-old shell craft maker.

The suspect of the stabbing incident was identified as Joy Oliverio, a sidewalk vendor at the Sto. Niño Basilica Del Minore.

A concerned motorcycle driver who saw the victim drove him to the Barangay Hall of San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Barangay personnel then sought help for an ambulance.