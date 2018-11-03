Man injured in Minglanilla shooting

A man was injured after he was shot by an unknown assailant in Minglanilla town, on November 3, Saturday morning.

Police identified the victim as Bryan Baclaan, 22 who sustained a gunshot wound on his head.

According to PO2 Jefferson Base of Minglanilla Police, the victim was sleeping at a bench outside his house before the incident happened.

Resident rushed the victim to the nearest hospital.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the suspect and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.