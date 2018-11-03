2018 Bar Exams to start tomorrow

What has been considered as the toughest licensure exam in the country will start tomorrow.

A total 8,701 law graduates will take the 2018 bar examinations at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila during four Sundays of November.

Lawyer Joan Largo, dean of the University of San Carlos’ College of Law, said they have reminded their examinees two things: study hard and trust God.

USC is the home of several bar topnotchers.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Mariano del Castillo, chairman of this year’s Bar Examinations Committee, said the number of examinees is the highest in recent years.