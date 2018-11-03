Councilor advises donors to directly coordinate with scavenger

Anyone who wants to help the 47-year-old scavenger who wanted to swim from Cebu to Bohol to visit his deceased loved ones may give the money directly to him.

Talisay City Councilor Antonio Bacaltos said there were several people who offered cash assistance for Ceferino Angco through him.

However, the councilor declined to receive them, saying donors can directly coordinate with Angco.

Angco attempted to swim from Cebu to Bohol on Saturday, October 27 and was rescued the next morning by members of the Bantay Dagat off the coast of Talisay City.