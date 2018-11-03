MCIAA NOW ISO-CERTIFIED

After 28 years since it was created, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has finally met the international standards for quality management system.

This after the MCIAA has complied with the requirements and passed the accreditation process to attain the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification.

Mary Ann Dimabayao, public information officer of MCIAA, believed the recognition was given due to their efforts to provide efficient service, particularly on their internal process in their administrative offices.

“Atong services kay better. Gi-optimize nato atong processes aron dali lang. Mao man na karon ang ease of doing business. Dali ra sa mga tawo kon unsa ilang transaction,” said Dimabayao.

(Our services have become better. We optimized our processes to provide faster services. Because that is what is needed now — ease of doing business. It is easier for the public to conduct transactions.)

According to the ISO website, the seal of business excellence demonstrates “the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.”

The ISO 9001 also made emphasis on their requirement of having a “documented quality management system” and not a system of documents.

“Documented na gyud ang among proseso. Dali ra ug ang atong proseso dili langay nga mahatag nato sa publiko (Our process is properly documented. Our process has been simplified and makes thing easier for the public),” said Dimabayao.

She cited as an example of their comprehensive process of hiring new applicants and competency-based system in their Human Resource (HR) office.

While the inventories done in their property office now adapts to a faster way into a computer-based system.

“Efficient na ang among pagproseso sa among kinahanglanon ug mga internal processes with regard to HR,” she said.

“The implication is that there are business process in the Authority that runs systematically for short de kahon na. It improved the system that simplifies the process,” said Administrative Department Officer-in-Charge Alvaro Derramas in a text message.

Dimabayao said they started their certification journey when the agency celebrated its 25th year anniversary in September 2015.

Although it was a long tedious process, Dimabayao said they were grateful to finally receive the widely known recognition.

MCIAA General Manager Steve Dicdican received the ISO certification last Oct. 25 in behalf of the government agency given by the Government Quality Management Committee (GQMC) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Apart from MCIAA, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) was also ISO-certified this year after successfully complying the same requirements for quality management systems.