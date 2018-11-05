Gun found in Malubog crime scene belongs to BJMP officers

An officer of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology owned one of the firearms recovered in Malubog, Cebu City where five persons were killed last month.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, said that BJMP confirmed that the gun belongs to their agency.

But Garma said they are still asking the Firearms and Explosives Division to find out who owns it.

Garma said the gun may have been stolen especially after jail officers in Talisay City who earlier escaped an ambush lost their firearms.

Garma also said there is a possibility that the victims in the Malubog shooting were involved in the ambush of the jail officers in Maghaway, Talisay City last July.