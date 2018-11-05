Murdered student’s mom appeals to Duterte: Help us find justice

THE family of the student stabbed dead inside her boarding house in Barangay Tinago in Cebu City is seeking the help of President Rodrigo Duterte to help them find justice for her death.

Elvira Mancia, the mother of the victim Charie Mae Mancia, 23, made the appeal to President Duterte especially since the suspect, Emilito Pamiliar, had remained at large.

“Manawagan ko kay President Duterte nga iya unta kaming tabangan nga makakita og hustisya sa akong anak (We are appealing to President Duterte that he will help us find justice for our daughter),” said Elvira in an interview on Monday.

Charie Mae was found dead inside her boarding house last November 4 with several stab wounds on her body.

Elvira said that her daughter stayed in a boarding house despite Elvira’s disapproval because she did not want to be late in her classes because of the city’s traffic.

Elvira said that they are from Aloguinsan town but they currently live in Lapu-Lapu City.

Elvira said that her daughter was a first year Business Administration student in Asian College of Technology, which is in downtown Cebu City.

She said that her daughter’s decision to stay in a boarding house cost her her life.

Elvira said that she disapproved of her daughter’s decision to stay at a boarding house in Barangay Tinago because she feared for her safety. But Charie Mae insisted that the boarding house was safe since no men were allowed there.

Elvira said that Charie Mae had earlier stayed in a boarding house in Barangay Labangon where she was robbed.

So she transferred to the boarding house in Barangay Tinago.

Elvira said that she told her daughter to spend the money to pay for her boarding house on her fare in going to school and back home.

She said that her daughter was a working student as she worked part time as a crew in a fast food chain.

Elvira also said that she was also a caring sister to her two younger siblings.

Elvira said that her daughter was stabbed 19 times.

“Di ko katoo sa gidangatan sa akong anak, Mangayo kog hustisya sa iyang gidangatan, labaw pag baboy, gitusak-tusak, wala gyud syay konsensya, dili tawo ang naghimo ani, kung di demonyo, grabe kaayo gipuk-pok pa ang ulo sa akong anak,” Elvira said.

Meanwhile, Senior Insp. Joemar Pomerejos, Waterfront Police Station chief, said that they were now conducting a manhunt operation against the suspect.

Pomerejos said Pamiliar was seen as the last person leaving the boarding house of the victim.

Pomerejos said Pamiliar was released from jail last Aug. 31 where he was detained for robbery.

He said that they were looking at robbery as a possible motive in the crime since the victim’s cell phone was probably taken by the suspect.

But Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office chief, said she believed that this was more than a robbery case.

She said that the killer only got the cell phone of the victim, which Garma said was not an expensive phone.

With this, she ordered the Waterfront Police Station to dig deeper and find out the real motive in the killing of the student. /With Reporter Nestle L. Semilla