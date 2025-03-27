Saekyung Ocean Residences launches, marking new era in Mactan living

After nearly three years of development, SKB Mabuhay Realty Corp. celebrated the grand launch of Saekyung Ocean Residences.

Saekyong Ocean Residences is a testament to vision and collaboration, creating a space where lives flourish and futures are built.

On March 24, 2025, in Brgy. Suba-basbas, Lapu-Lapu City, the launching highlighted the new significant addition to Mactan’s evolving residential landscape.

A Vision of Community and Coastal Elegance

The launch event drew a distinguished gathering, including Ma. Tessa Ozoa, President of Saekyung Mabuhay Realty Corporation; Kim Bok Hwan, President and CEO of Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corp. (KIND); Yoo Kwang Joo, Saekyung Industrial Corporation President; and numerous partners and stakeholders.

Ma. Tessa Ozoa articulated the project’s vision, emphasizing its commitment to quality, innovation, and the creation of a true home. “We are not just offering a condominium, but an opportunity to be part of a thriving community with the lifestyle we deserve,” she stated. She also highlighted the pivotal partnership with KIND, noting their first collaborative investment in Saekyung Ocean Residences.

Kim Bok Hwan echoed this sentiment, emphasizing KIND’s substantial financial investment since 2019 and their dedication to strengthening Korean-Philippine cooperation. He firmly believed that the project serves as a catalyst for community growth and improved living standards, stating, “A house is not just a building; it is where dreams begin and families grow, and the future takes place.” He further underscored KIND’s commitment to long-term, sustainable partnerships and mutual prosperity.

This strong collaboration has already yielded significant results, as evidenced by the recent 50-year residential lease agreement with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), awarded to a consortium comprising Sta. Clara International Corp. (SCIC), Saekyung Realty Corp. (SRC), and KIND.

Exploring the Saekyung Ocean Residences Experience

A key highlight of the launch was an exclusive project site tour and the unveiling of model units. Attendees were introduced to a range of thoughtfully designed living spaces, including comfortable studio apartments, well-appointed one-bedroom units, and expansive three-bedroom homes. The development further distinguishes itself with a comprehensive suite of amenities, including a sparkling swimming pool, a dynamic basketball court, a family-friendly playground, a social barbeque area, and a welcoming clubhouse.

Saekyung Ocean Residences also prioritizes resident convenience, offering common parking—a significant advantage over developments that sell parking spaces at premium prices. Units are delivered with included move-in and transfer fees, as well as branded inverter-type appliances. With units averaging 29 square meters and priced at 2.8 million, the development caters to a discerning market seeking spacious, value-driven living.

A Community for the Future

In his closing remarks, Yoo Kwang Joo envisioned Saekyung Ocean Residences as more than just a residential complex, but as a vibrant community. “In the future, Sejong Ocean Residences will become a special community that provides a beautiful and rich life cycle beyond simple residential spaces. We hope that this will be a space where you can live a comfortable and relaxed life,” he shared.

With the launch of Saekyung Ocean Residences, a legacy of community and coastal elegance begins. This development is a testament to vision and collaboration, creating a space where lives flourish and futures are built. Join the vision. Inquiries: 0929-249-1273 or 0954-156-0926.

RELATED STORIES: