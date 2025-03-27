Duterte supporters in Cebu set grand birthday events in Danao, Mandaue

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio March 27,2025 - 08:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte in Cebu are set to gather in various parts of the province today and tomorrow to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Convenors of Hakbang ng Maisug-Cebu met with members of the media on Wednesday to discuss the plans and activities they have prepared for Duterte’s birthday on Friday, March 28.

Represented by lawyer Irene Ann Caballes and E.B. Jugalbot, the group announced that a mañanita rally would take place in Danao City today, March 27.

Duterte’s supporters are expected to gather at the Danao City Boardwalk at around 8 p.m. for activities that will continue until midnight to welcome his birthday.

Meanwhile, another event will be held at Pasilong sa Paraiso in Mandaue City on Friday afternoon.

Jugalbot explained that they chose these two cities as venues because of their significance to Duterte.

“Danao City being, didto gikan ang pamilya ni former president Duterte,” Jugalbot said.

(Danao City is where former President Duterte’s family originally came from.)

In 2016, during his campaign visit to Cebu, particularly in Danao City, Duterte mentioned that his roots were from Danao and that his family moved to Mindanao in 1948.

Meanwhile, Pasilong sa Paraiso in Mandaue City is a “symbolic place” for Duterte’s supporters, as it was where he made his last personal appearance in Cebu during an indignation rally last February.

Not a political campaign

Caballes and Jugalbot clarified that this initiative is not affiliated with any politician and that they will not be endorsing any candidates.

“Dili mi political party. Wala’y pulitiko nga nag suportar kanamo. Ang kalihukan sa Hakbang ng Maisug sa Cebu, gisuportahan lang sa mga pribadong indibidwal ug mga ordinaryong Pilipino,” Jugalbot said.

(We are not a political party. No politician is backing us. The activities of Hakbang ng Maisug in Cebu are supported solely by private individuals and ordinary Filipinos.)

Since Duterte’s birthday coincides with the campaign period for local elections, Jugalbot and Caballes urged politicians who support Duterte not to use his current situation for their political gain. They also discouraged the use of campaign materials during the celebration.

“We cannot tolerate that because ang among gibuhat, wala gyuy color nga politika. In fact, wala mi gi-endusar nga mga local candidates,” Jugalbot added.

(We cannot tolerate that because what we are doing is completely non-political. In fact, we are not endorsing any local candidates.)

“We choose, as a social movement nga ang national level lang usa ang among i-focus karon,” he added.

(As a social movement, we have decided to focus solely on the national level for now.)

The convenors said they could not estimate the number of attendees but anticipate thousands of supporters in both venues.

Duterte remains in the Netherlands as he faces criminal charges filed against him at the International Criminal Court. His pre-trial was held last March 14, and his confirmation of charges hearing is set for September 23. — with reports from Inquirer.net

