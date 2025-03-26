Go, Tulfo maintain lead in Senate race survey – SWS

MANILA, Philippines — Reelectionist Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo led the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey for senatorial candidates in the 2025 midterm elections.

The survey, conducted from March 15-20, was released by the SWS on Wednesday.

It was commissioned by Stratbase Consultancy.

Go and Tulfo tied for first and second place, with 42% preference. The February survey showed that Tulfo and Go ranked first and second with 45% and 38% votes, respectively.

Ben Tulfo and former Sen. Vicente Sotto III are also tied for the third and fourth spots (34%).

They previously held the same spots in the survey with the same percentage of votes.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lito Lapid slipped from the third to fifth spot (33%).

The survey also showed that Senator Bong Revilla remained in the sixth spot with 32% of votes. He previously tied with Senator Pia Cayetano in the sixth and seventh ranks with 33% of votes.

Cayetano now shared the seventh and eight spots with former Senator Panfilo Lacson (31% of votes).

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa remained in the ninth spot (30%). He shared the eighth and ninth spots with Lacson in the February 2025 survey (32%).

Television host Willie Revillame jumped three spots in the survey, ranking in the 10th place (28%) after being in the 11th to 13th place (30%)

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, former Senator Manny Pacquiao, and Las Piñas City Representative Camille Villar ranked 11th to 13th places (27%).

The SWS conducted face-to-face interviews among 1,800 registered Filipino voters aged 18 and above.

Nine hundred respondents came from Balance Luzon, 300 each in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The survey has sampling error margins of ±2.31% for national percentages, ±3.27% for Balance Luzon, and 5.66% each in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

