Cebu is richest province but Gwen poses question on whether Cebuanos benefit from it

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale expressed elation over the report of the Commission on Audit that Cebu remains the richest province in the country.

She said the Capitol is being extra cautious in spending to maximize the province’s limited resources and strive to meet the unlimited needs of the constituents.

Meanwhile, Cebu City is also hailed the richest city outside Metro Manila for two consecutive years.

The city maintained its spot on the Top 4 richest cities in the Philippines for 2017.

On the province’s ranking, Rep. Gwen Garcia acknowledged Cebu’s riches.

However, she doubts whether these riches were translated as services to the people.