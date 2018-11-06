BJMP-7 identifies owner of Malubog gun
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology has identified the owner of the gun recovered in the crime scene in Malubog, Cebu City as JO2 Eran Mariquita.
BJMP-7 Director Arnold Buenacosa said Marquita was among the jail guards who were ambushed in Talisay City three months ago.
While Mariquita survived, his gun was allegedly stolen by one of the assailants.
Buenacosa said there is a possibility that one of the five persons killed in Malubog was among the assailants who ambushed the jail guards in Talisay City.
