Suspect in student’s slay nabbed

AFTER two days of hiding from the authorities, the suspect in the slay of a 23-year-old student in Barangay Tinago was arrested on Tuesday morning.

The location of the place where Emelito Familiar Jr. hid was revealed by his relatives to the police.

Familiar Jr. was nabbed in a container van lot at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City and is now detained at the Waterfront Police Precinct.

Familiar is suspected of killing Charie Mae Mancia in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City on Sunday morning.

“We got information from his (Familiar) family where he was hiding. We successfully apprehended him in Mandaue City, near his cousin’s place,” said SPOR Ruth Violango, chief investigator of the Waterfront Polcie Precinct.

She said Familiar even went up to southern part of Cebu to hide.

She said the suspect tried to hide in the houses of his relatives but he was refused entry.

“He (Familiar) tried to hide in his families’ houses but they all refused him,” added Violango.

Familiar however denied all the allegations against him.

Wala man ko kaila ana niya (I do not know her),” said Familiar.

But Violango said that they have witnesses who saw Familiar coming out of the rented house of Mancia on Sunday morning.

The police were also able to recover Mancia’s cellular phone from the friends of Familiar, to whom he handed the phone.

Mancia’s body was seen sprawled on floor of her rented place in Barnagay Tinago, full of stab wounds.

Her family said that Mancia was “brutally killed like a pig”.

Josephine Mancia-Antig, Charrie Mae’s aunt, cried upon learning of Familiar’s arrest, saying justice was served.

“Nalipay g’yud ko nga mahimutang na akong pagumangkon. Kay lisod kaayo iyang kamatayon. Mura siyag gibaboy,” said Antig.

(We are happy because my niece will now be at peace. She was brutally killed like a pig).