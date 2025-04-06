Cesafi Esports: UC Main, USC push deeper into MLBB tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters and University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors delivered dominant performances in their respective lower bracket playoff matches in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Cesafi Esports League (Cesafi) Season 3 on Saturday, April 5, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

Both teams secured 3-0 victories over their opponents in their best-of-three showdowns, with UC defeating the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and USC blanking CIT-U.

With their commanding wins, the Webmasters and the Vamos Warriors are set to face off in the lower bracket semifinals on April 12.

In UC’s triumph, Stefan Karl M. Chan emerged as the standout player, leading the team with exceptional gameplay.

In Game 2 of the Cesafi Sports League, Chan posted an impressive 11 kills and four assists, going flawless in his kill-death ratio. He followed that up with eight kills, six assists, and two deaths in the Game 3 victory.

Meanwhile, Kent Lorenz Cabiles contributed heavily in Game 1, finishing with nine kills, eight assists, and two deaths.

On the other hand, USC’s Shin Mavrick Formaran was a one-man army in their win over CIT-U. In Game 1, Formaran racked up nine kills, five assists, and two deaths.

He continued his stellar performance in Game 2, going a perfect 8-0 (kill-death ratio) with five assists. Formaran capped off the series with seven kills, two assists, and one death in Game 3.

