P5M shabu seized in Talisay City drug raid

Illegal drugs valued at around P5 million were seized from a house in Ramona Village, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City at past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The seized shabu (crystal meth) was allegedly owned by two drug personalities who were able to elude arrest.

Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos of the Talisay City police told Cebu Daily News that his operatives did not notice that the two subject drug personalities (name withheld) passed by at them while they were about to get inside the house of a certain “Swaki,” who was one of the subjects in the drug operation.

The police operatives arrested two alleged drug runners who were in the house at the time of raid.

Batobalonos said his men seized three big packs of shabu weighing 100 grams each pack, another five packs of the same substance weighing 25 grams each pack, and an electric sealer for repacking.