Fire survivors in Paknaan appeal for urgent aid after devastating blaze

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Families displaced by the massive fire that engulfed Zone Talong, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, on Sunday night are urgently seeking assistance.

Among them is Anthony John Navacilla, a gasoline attendant who lost everything in the blaze. He had no time to salvage his belongings, including his work uniforms, as he rushed to save his wife and son.

“Kinahanglan namo financial assistance, mga gamit sa bata, housing materials para makatukod mi og balay,” Navacilla said.

(We need financial assistance, baby essentials, and housing materials to rebuild our home)

Merinda Abutay, another victim, shared similar concerns, revealing that she had been renting the lot since the 1960s.

According to the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS), the fire displaced 244 families, or 805 individuals. Of these, 177 families lost their homes completely, one house was partially damaged, and 66 individuals were renters or sharers.

Displaced residents are currently staying in modular tents at the gymnasium of the 6.5 relocation site in Barangay Paknaan, where they are receiving support from the CSWS.

On the night following the fire, the CSWS distributed family kits containing mats, blankets, clothing, and hygiene supplies.

Karla Victoria Cortes, the city’s Public Information Officer, said that hot meals and food packs have also been provided, ensuring families receive breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the coming days.

The City Health Office has also stepped in to conduct health check-ups at the evacuation site, while a water station and health kits have been made available to the affected residents.

Cortes confirmed that financial aid would be distributed as soon as possible, although no specific timeline was given. Homeowners will receive ₱10,000, while renters and sharers will get ₱5,000 in assistance.

“Naa gyud nay ihatag ang city. I am sure nga ihatag na immediately gyud,” Cortes said.

(The city will definitely provide assistance. I am certain that it will be given immediately.)

She also noted that the need for housing materials has been acknowledged and will be considered in the city’s relief efforts.

Cortes further explained that the fire site is a public lot designated for a housing project after a previous fire devastated the same area in 2012.

“This is part of an existing housing project, and rebuilding efforts will be coordinated with the government,” she said, referring to the initiative launched under Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-Mandaue) continues to investigate the cause of the fire. One of the possible causes being examined is faulty electrical wiring.

“Gipaabangan ni sa tag-iya kang Joseph Bacaldo. Base sa paghinabi namo, nakadungog siya nga naay nipiti-piti,” said Fire Officer 1 Niel Amancio, BFP-Mandaue investigator.

(The property was rented out by the owner to Joseph Bacaldo. According to our initial interview, he heard crackling sounds before the fire started.)

Authorities are scheduled to return to the site to collect samples for further analysis, which will be sent to a laboratory in Manila.

Sunday’s blaze marks the largest fire recorded in Mandaue City during this year’s Fire Prevention Month.

A total of four fire incidents have been reported in March, including those in Barangays Mantuyong, Ibabo-Estancia, and Canduman.

