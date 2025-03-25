Cebu transport groups back PUV modernization but …

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperative (FCTC) are calling for a clearer policy direction for the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP) amid opposition from a transport group.

On Monday, 13 members of FCTC gathered in Cebu City to renew their call to support the PTMP, but they wanted a “consistent policy” for the program, saying that “the constant shifts in direction not only create confusion but also hinder” their operations.

In addition, they called out the transport group Manibela, which is having a three-day transport strike in some areas of Manila on Monday.

“Nasa LTFRB ang tunay na datos, wala sa Manibela,” read one of FCTC’s banners.

(The true data are at the LTFRB, not in Manibela.)

Ellen Maghanoy, FCTC chairperson, said in a statement that since 2018, the transport cooperative had fostered economic growth in the community, and enhanced not the life of their employees but of the commuters as well.

Maghanoy recalled that for the past seven years, the federation generated 5,000 jobs for Cebuanos, uplifted the lives of their 3,000 members, and extended their help to 40,000 individuals.

“We extend our help to our communities through relief operations in case of calamities, Brigada Skwela, and other support programs to our neighboring communities. Despite all the contributions we shared to our country, it is so sad to think that our government [has] no clear direction to PTMP,” Maghanoy said.

“As stakeholders in the transport sector, we are acutely aware that these constant shifts in direction not only create confusion but also hinder our operations and planning efforts. A stable and well-defined policy is essential for us to adapt and invest effectively in the modernization of our services,” she added.

Thirteen cooperatives attended the event: El Pardo Transport, Pit-os Talamban Mandaue Drivers and Operators, Lahug Apas Transport, Mandaue Transport, Inayawan Transport, Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Drivers and Operators, Cebu Mepza Liloan Drivers and Operators.

Also present were Kalunasan Operators Drivers Transport, People’s Jeep Transport, Banawa Transport, Mabolo Transport, Cebu Provincial Operators Transport, and San Dionisio Transport.

Debt

As part of their support for the program, Maghanoy recalled that the federation members had obtained P3 billion in loans just to comply with the requirements needed for the PTMP.

These requirements include replacing the jeepney units aged 15 years or older with Euro 4 or electric engines, GPS, and CCTV for a consolidated transport service.

“The absence of a cohesive strategy affects our ability to make informed decisions, allocate resources, and ultimately provide reliable service to our community,” Maghanoy said.

“We believe that a collaborative approach, involving input from cooperatives like ours, is critical to developing a sustainable and effective public transport system,” she said.

Environment-friendly

The members collectively said that when they heard about the program, they immediately expressed their support, because they would not know the impact of the program unless they joined.

Robert Orilla, vice chairperson of FCTC, recalled that when they complied with the guidelines for the PTMP, they immediately saw the positive impact it brought to the environment.

“Gihimo ra gyud ta og kooperatiba sigon sa mando sa programa. Didto sa programa, ato gyung nakita nga pwerte gyung nindota didto,” Orilla said.

(We formed a cooperative according to the orders of the program. There in the program, we saw that it was really (a) good (program).)

“Usa gyud [sa rason] nganong nisunod mi kay about atong sa global warming. Katong daan nato nga jeep…nga aso kaayo. Ato na gyud nang gibyaan,” he said.

(One of (the reasons) why we followed this is because of our global warming. Our old jeeps…those that belch smoke. We really left them.)

He said that the transport groups that complied with the PTMP had a huge contribution to addressing the environmental issues.

The study of De La Salle University in Manila entitled ‘Public Utility Jeepney Modernization Health Impact/Benefit Assessment’ for the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) found that modern jeepneys would contribute to “significant reductions in air pollutant emissions.”

Consolidated jeepneys in CV

In Central Visayas, there are a total of 9,640 consolidated units for PUJs and 785 for UV Express as of March 24, said lawyer Edwin Antepuesto, transportation development officer of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7).

This covers the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

According to the LTFRB central office, there are already 86 percent of public utility vehicles in the country have already consolidated in accordance with the PTMP which launched in 2017.

“Ang 86% consolidation rate ay batay sa datos ng mga nagsipag-apply na Transport Service Entities (TSEs) para sa consolidation,” the LTFRB said in a statement on Monday.

(The 86 percent consolidation rate are based on the data of those Transport Service Entities (TSEs) that applied for consolidation.)

“Nabigyan din ang mga ito ng Provisional Authority (PA) o Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) upang patuloy silang makapagbiyahe at magbigay-serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,” the LTFRB further said in the statement.

(Provisional Authority or Certificate of Public Convenience was also given so that they could continue to ply their routes and to give service to our fellow citizens.)

