Lapu-Lapu City’s oldest cemetery to undergo rehabilitation
By Jessa Mae Sotto |November 07,2018 - 03:23 PM
The oldest cemetery in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu will undergo rehabilitation before the year ends.
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said her daughter, lone district Rep. Aileen Radaza, has allocated at least P20 million for the rehabilitation.
A 3-storey building will also be constructed at the municipal cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob.
