Sinulog vendors told to get special ID, permit

Vendors who want to sell goods during the Sinulog 2019 festivities will have to apply for a special identification card and permit from the city government.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said they will be regulating the number of vendors allowed to sell during the festival.

He said the SFI will be coordinating with the city’s Department of Welfare and Urban Poor (DWUP) for the application for the requirements which starts today (November 7) until December 14.