Vendors during Sinulog need to register

VENDORS who wish to sell food and other goods during the Sinulog 2019 festivities this January will have to register and apply for a special permit and I.D. to the Cebu City Government.

The IDs, however, will be free of charge.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), announced this in a press conference yesterday after the council passed a resolution requiring the IDs.

“The registration starts on Wednesday (November 7). All vendors have until December 14 to apply for the special

permits and I.D. In this way, we can monitor and regulate the number of vendors during the Sinulog,” said Tumulak.

On Tuesday (November 6), the council approved Tumulak’s resolution requesting the assistance of the Department of Welfare and Urban Poor (DWUP), Office of the City Markets, and the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) team to regulate Sinulog vendors.

He said these offices are tasked to identify areas designated for vendors.

“Anyone caught selling outside their designated areas, or those without any IDs, will be ordered to return to where they belong,” Tumulak explained.

Tumulak also said this is part SFI’s preparations for Sinulog 2019 in terms of security, traffic, and sanitation.

He said the vendors have to be scattered in several

areas to avoid traffic.

“The list of the vendors who successfully registered may be furnished to the police as data to help them monitor and ensure peace and order during the Sinulog,” he added.

The series of activities for Sinulog will be held in three different venues including the Fuente Osmeña circle, Plaza Independencia, and the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Sinulog 2019 will be launched on January 11 with the mardi gras on January 20 culminating with the awarding on January 21.