PAL mounts more domestic flights from Cebu

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is expanding its domestic network by introducing by March 1 a new route linking Cebu to Catarman, the capital of northern Samar.

On the same date, the flag carrier will also increase its Cebu-Siargao flights to a total of 18 weekly flights, providing passengers more options to fly to the surfing capital of the Philippines.

“The new Cebu hub services to Catarman and Siargao are part of our continuing commitment to enhance inter-island connectivity, boosting tourism and stimulating business,” PAL Express president Rabbi Ang said.

The Lucio Tan-led airline said travelers from Catarman could also be linked to Caticlan, Clark, Coron, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa and Siargao via Cebu given the new route.

“We are glad to partner with the Northern Samar government authorities and the local community in helping build up air travel to support the success of this new route to Catarman,” Ang added.

