‘For Sto Niño’: These marathoners offer Cebu Marathon stint to the Holy Child

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Cebuanos, January is a sacred time to celebrate their faith and devotion to the Holy Child Jesus, Señor Sto. Niño, through the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival.

While many honor the Sto. Niño through novena Masses, processions, and prayers, some choose a more grueling but fulfilling path—run the 42-kilometer distance of the Cebu Marathon 2025.

Among this year’s marathoners are individuals from various walks of life who dedicate their race to Sto. Niño as an offering of gratitude and faith.

Meet Patrolman Rey Carlo Entrina, Geodetic Engineer Adrian Mallari, and Industrial Engineer Erwin Delgado, each with their own inspiring story of devotion.

PATROLMAN REY CARLO ENTRINA

For Rey Carlo Entrina, a native of Sibonga, Cebu, running the Cebu Marathon has become part of his personal tradition to honor Sto. Niño.

Beyond participating in Sinulog’s religious activities, Entrina dedicates his effort and endurance in the 42-kilometer race as a heartfelt offering.

“This is my third time running the 42k, and I dedicate it entirely to Señor Sto. Niño. I’m not chasing a particular goal—I’m offering this race to Him.”

Entrina is assigned to the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) of the PNP Region 7.

However, Entrina is mindful of the risks of such an intense race, especially after the tragic passing of a fellow policeman during a separate fun run last year.

“My advice to runners is simple. Just listen to your body. Don’t push yourself too hard, especially on a challenging route like this. Mind over body—if you can’t go on, don’t force it,” he said.

To prepare, Entrina logged over 100 kilometers in training last year, participating in fun runs and triathlons. He also hopes to surpass his previous marathon time of 4:00:37.

GEODETIC ENGINEER ADRIAN MALLARI

Adrian Mallari, a geodetic engineer from Toledo, Cebu, doesn’t consider himself a fervent devotee, but his faith in Sto. Niño remains steadfast.

For Mallari, running the Cebu Marathon has become an annual “panata” or vow of gratitude.

“This is my way of offering my sacrifices to Sto. Niño. I dedicate my efforts and endurance to Him.”

Mallari is a member of the vaunted Tri SND Barracuda and a sports brand ambassador.

He aims to break his personal best of 3:00:45 and achieve a sub-three-hour marathon.

Reflecting on his first marathon in 2015, which he finished in seven hours without prior training, Mallari said, “I underestimated the distance back then. It almost made me quit. But that experience fueled my journey in triathlon and running.”

INDUSTRIAL ENGINEER ERWIN DELGADO

For Easy Runners Club (ERC) chairman Erwin Delgado, the Cebu Marathon is both a personal challenge and a spiritual offering to Sto. Niño.

“This is very timely. January is the month of Sto. Niño, and I dedicate this race to Him in gratitude for the blessings and good health.”

Delgado is also a college instructor at Cebu Technological University (CTU).

Delgado completed his first 42k marathon in five hours and three seconds. This year, he hopes to finish under five hours with guidance from his coaches, Arvin Loberanis and Terso Pamaybay.

“My preparation wasn’t as intensive as I’d hoped, but I’m focused on finishing strong, injury-free, and making the most of the experience. This is the biggest run in Cebu, and I’m looking forward to the camaraderie,” he said.

For these three runners, the Cebu Marathon is more than a test of endurance—it’s their profound expression of their devotion to Sto. Niño.

With a total of 12,275 runners taking to the streets of Cebu City this Sunday, their stories of faith and perseverance reminds everyone that running is not just a physical challenge but can be considered a spiritual journey.

