Farewell, Consul General Shi Yong

IT WAS a grand reception hosted by Consul General Shi Yong to celebrate the 69th found anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, at the grand ballroom of the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel.

The occasion served as a farewell for Consul General Shi Yong, as he said in his speech:

“This is my last time to host a reception in Cebu. I feel so lucky that my two years in Cebu has seen a successful turn around and steady growth of relations between China and the Philippines.”

He later reiterated: “I feel very, very lucky to be able to contribute my own bit to our bilateral friendship and cooperation.

“I am very grateful to all friends from government, business community, media and other sectors for your contribution to our

bilateral relations, and the support given to me and the consulate.”

In his speech Consul General Shi Yong noted how in the last 69 years China has made tremendous progress.

The Chinese people have emerged from a life of shortages and poverty and are now enjoying abundant supply and a moderately prosperous life.

Furthermore, he stated that China has grown into the world’s second largest economy, the largest producer, the largest trader of goods, and the holder of the largest foreign exchange reserves.

During the tenure of Consul General Shi Yong the Chinese Consulate in Cebu had the following projects for 2018:

Ambulance for Oslob: Sports equipment for the Negros Oriental Drug Rehabilitation Foundation; physical and occupational therapy equipment for Persons with Disabilities Therapeutic and Rehabilitation Center of the Province of Cebu; 10 desk top computers for Cebu City’s Department of Manpower and Placement; and 110 pieces hospital beds for the Cebu City Medical Center.