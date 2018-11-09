Radaza on addressing youth: Meeting halfway

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said that one way of understanding the youth is to keep up with the latest trend and connect with them.

Radaza admitted during the State of the Children’s Address on Friday (November 9) that it is difficult to reach out the younger generation now especially with the trend of social media.

The mayor has created a Facebook account to be connected with the youth and to inform the public with important announcements from the city government.

Radaza, however, reminded the attendees, mostly elementary and high school students, to be responsible in using social media.

Around 8,000 students attended the mayor’s State of the Children’s Address.