COMELEC Cebu receives first substitution case

The first petition for substitution of a candidate in the province level was filed on Friday morning (November 9).

Rodolfo Flormata, a resident of Minglanilla town, Cebu, who filed a certificate of candidacy for first district representative under the Pederalismonng Dugong Dakilang Samahan-Democratic Party of the Philippines (PDDS-DPP), withdrew his election bid.

Flormata was substituted by Ron Del Mar, a resident of Tuyan, Naga City.

The substitution period under the Calendar of Activities of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is until November 29.

Provincial Election Officer Ferdinand Gujilde, however, said that substitution due to death of the original candidate will still be allowed beyond the period. It is required that the substitute shall have the same surname as the original candidate.