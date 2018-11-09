San Miguel Alab Pilipinas to play home game in Cebu

Cebuano basketball fans are in for a treat as the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas will be playing for the first time in Cebu on January 6 when they take on the Zhuhai Wolf Warriors in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) at the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

This was confirmed by no less than the team’s owner, Charlie Dy, who shared that he and the team had always wanted to come and play here in Cebu especially that they caught wind that Cebu actually produced the highest viewership ratings in data provided to them by coverage partner, ABS-CBN.

“We’re very excited to go over there and I hope that the Cebuanos can come out and give the team its wholehearted support,” said Dy.

Dy also bared that the game will be a homecoming of sorts for two of its players, namely Christopher “Oping” Sumalinog, who previously played for Don Bosco, and Filipino-American Caelan Tiongson, whose father actually hails from Cebu.

The reigning ABL champions are all set to defend their crown behind a roster led by MVP, Bobby Ray Parks, and so-called world imports, Renaldo Balkman, and the 7-foot-3 Peter John Ramos.

Head coach Jimmy Alapag will also have a ton of local talent led by John Urbitztondo, John Raymundo, Lawrence Domingo, John Alabanza, Robby Celiz, Rico Maierhoffer, Brandon Rosser, Ethan Alvado and Prince Rivero.

The 2018-2019 season of the ABL kicks off on November 16.