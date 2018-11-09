Cebu’s Wei placed 11th in first freediving competition in Indonesia

CEBU’s Maria Noella “Wei” Zosa finished 11th in the best female freediver of the 1st International Sabang Freediving Competition held in Indonesia which wrapped up Thursday, November 8.

Wei was also awarded a national record for both CWT (Constant Weight) and Free Immersion (FIM) disciplines.

She resurfaced with two new deepest dive National Records—51-meter at one minute and 28 seconds breath-hold time for the CWT and 51-meter at 1:45 breath-hold time for FIM disciplines.

“I’ve gained lots of insight with this competition. I’ve learned to appreciate more of our country as a freediver and representative,” Zosa said.

Zosa’s Philippine Freediving teammate, Martin Zapanta, was accorded the same for his 65-meter FIM discipline.

Best overall male and female freediver award went to Chinese Jin Wang and Russian Mariana Gillespe, respectively.

Michael Nelson of team Thailand bagged the best newcomers overall male freediver while Japanese Mariko Kaji for the female.