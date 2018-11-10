Sinas says ‘hitmen cops’ statement was taken out of context

I WAS misinterpreted.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Central Visayas police, has denied a report attributed to him by an international news agency that made it appear that he conclusively said that some active and retired policemen were involved in the series of killings in Cebu.

“Gipagawas nila nga ako kunong giangkon nga pulis daw ang hitmen. Wala man ko mag estorya nga ang pulis ang hitmen. Ang estorya nako nga kon naay police nga involved, imbestigahan, dakpon ug filan ug kaso.

(They made it appear that I admitted that policemen were the hitmen in the series of killings in Cebu. I never said that. What I said was that if there are policemen who kill for a particular group, then we will investigate, make an arrest, and file the appropriate charges),” he explained.

Apparently, Sinas said the news organization was simply listening to his interview in Cebu Daily News’ Facebook Live program “Freshtalks” last October 31 and may have not fully grasp the context of his statement.

“Naka-post kaya to sa Freshtalks. Nakita ba nimo? Wala ko mag angkon didto, bisan pag paminawon nimo. It’s not conclusive. (The Freshtalks interview was posted online. Did you see it? I never made an admission even if you review it. It’s not conclusive),” he said.

In his interview over Freshtalks, Sinas said retired or active police officers could have been used as hitmen by drug groups, especially the killing of people in Cebu allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

He explained that in every drug group, the drug lord has three kinds of people under him: the distributors, the collectors, and the hitmen.

“Kinsa man ni sila (hitmen)? Most likely retired nga army o mga pulis. Or naa pa gani aktibo wala lang ta kahibalo,” said Sinas during Freshtalks.

(Who are these hitmen? Most likely these are retired military or police officers. Or there are active police officers, we just don’t know who they are.)

He said drug personalities hired retired military or police officers because of their expertise.

In a recent interview, Sinas further clarified that what he divulged were mere possibilities.

“Sabi ko dahil kinahanglan nato imbestigahan. Kailangan tag ebedensiya. (We need to investigate. We need evidence),” he said.

Sinas said he was asked by his superiors, particularly Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, to explain what he revealed to the media.

“I will clarify the issue but I will not clarify to (the international news agency) because they actually did not interview me),” he said.

CDN has withheld the name of the news organization since they have not issued any statement about it yet.

Human Rights Watch, an international human rights watchdog, has called on the government to form an independent commission that would look into the alleged involvement of police officers in the killing of people supposedly involved in illegal drugs.