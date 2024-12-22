PNP: P20B worth of illegal drugs seized in 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Over P20 billion worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities from January to December this year, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil announced on Sunday that the anti-illegal drug campaign from January 1 to December 15 resulted in the confiscation of P20.7 billion in narcotics, which it said was a “101 percent increase compared to 2023 figures.”

Marbil disclosed that the PNP conducted 46,821 anti-drug operations nationwide, with 57,129 individuals arrested.

ALSO READ:

Cebu City: Illegal drugs worth over P489M destroyed

Marbil orders in-depth review of ‘quota, reward’ system

Lapu-Lapu drug bust yields P13.9M shabu, nets a ‘bodegero’

“The campaign’s emphasis on high-value individuals while ensuring the protection of human rights and due process resulted in the confiscation of over 8 metric tons of illegal drugs, nearly 2 metric tons more compared to 2023,” the PNP statement reads.

“The seized illegal drugs included methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, and kush, reflecting the diverse range of narcotics targeted by the PNP’s comprehensive anti-illegal drugs operation,” it added.

Among the units that seized the most narcotics were the Calabarzon Police Regional Office ( PRO 4A) with P9.9 billion and the PNP Drug Enforcement Group with P2.4 billion.

PNP also called the anti-illegal drug campaign “bloodless.”

INQUIRER.net sought the side of human rights groups and their data regarding this claim, but they have yet to reply as of posting time.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP