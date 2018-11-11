USC to face USJ-R for 2018 Cesafi women’s volleyball title

The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars secured the championship slots for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball.

The Warriors advanced to the final round at the expense of defending champions Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Cobras, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16, on Sunday morning, November 11, at the University of the Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Gym.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, clinched their finals ticket after defeating the USPF Panthers, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.

Both finalists swept the semifinals with clean 2-0 win-loss records while both SWU- Phinma and USPF suffered a 0-2 card to seal the deal on the fight-for-third match.