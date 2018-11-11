UV advances to finals, will face USC for 2018 Cesafi collegiate football title

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters advanced to the championship round of the 18th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate football tournament after edging University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers, 2-1, Sunday afternoon, November 11, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

This is only the third time in Cesafi football history that UV advanced to the finals. The first was in 2005, where it went on to bag the title and end the then four-year reign of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R). And, the second was in 2008, where it lost the title to USJ-R.

UV will face defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors for the title on November 18, at the same venue. The Warriors advanced to the finals following their 1-all draw against USJ-R.

Both USC and USJ-R ended with 12 points but USC clinched the finals ticket by virtue of its goal difference.