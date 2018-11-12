Cebu City starts free bus ride for BPO workers

There will be more free bus rides for call center workers in Cebu City.

GOOD NEWS: SPECIAL SHUTTLE SERVICE. There will be a dry-run starting tomorrow, November 12 (Monday) from 9PM-5AM for a… Posted by Cebu City Call Center Program on Sunday, November 11, 2018

The Cebu City Call Center Program, in a post from their official Facebook page, announced that the free bus ride will cover another route. A bus will be provided by a private firm.

The bus will accommodate passengers from the corner of M.J. Cuenco Avenue to I.T. Park, and vice-versa. This is the third bus offering a free ride for call center agents in Cebu City.

The dry run of the bus operations will start today, Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Employees who wish to get on board the bus are advised to wear and present their company identification cards.