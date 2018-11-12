Cebu City starts free bus ride for BPO workers
There will be more free bus rides for call center workers in Cebu City.
Posted by Cebu City Call Center Program on Sunday, November 11, 2018
The Cebu City Call Center Program, in a post from their official Facebook page, announced that the free bus ride will cover another route. A bus will be provided by a private firm.
The bus will accommodate passengers from the corner of M.J. Cuenco Avenue to I.T. Park, and vice-versa. This is the third bus offering a free ride for call center agents in Cebu City.
The dry run of the bus operations will start today, Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Employees who wish to get on board the bus are advised to wear and present their company identification cards.
