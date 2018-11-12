Lone bidder for Capitol’s resource center

Only one bidder has qualified to construct the 20-storey proposed resource center at the Cebu Provincial Capitol compound.

Jone Siegfred Sepe, head of the Provincial General Services Office (PGSO), said Cebu-based WT Construction passed the documentary and financial requirements during the bid opening on Friday (November 9).

Sepe, vice chair of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), said they are now at the post-qualification stage, which includes the validation of documents submitted by the construction firm.

If WT Construction passes the stage, they will be awarded the P1.3-billion infrastructure contract