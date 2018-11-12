LIST: Oil firms with fuel price rollbacks starting Tuesday
Filipino motorists will surely rejoice this week as the prices of gasoline and diesel will be rolled back starting Tuesday.
Among the oil firms that will be slashing their pump prices this week on gasoline and oil products starting 6 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 13) include:
Phoenix Petroleum
- Gasoline: – P2.50 per liter
- Diesel: – P2.00 per liter
Seaoil
- Gasoline: -P2.30
- Diesel: -P2.00
- Kerosene: -P1.85
Flying V
- Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
- Biodiesel: -P2.00 per liter
- Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter
Eastern Petroleum
- Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
- Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
- Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter
Shell
- Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
- Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
- Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter
PetroGazz
- Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
- Gasoline: -P2.50 per liter
Metro Oil
- Astro97, Astro95, Astro91: -P2.50 per liter
- Astro Power Diesel, Astro Clean Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
- Kerosene: -P1.80 per liter
PTT Philippines
- Gasoline: -P2.30/liter
- Diesel: -P2.00/liter
CPI (Caltex)
- Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
- Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
- Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter
Jetti Petroleum
- Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
- Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
Please refresh this page for updates.
