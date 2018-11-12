LIST: Oil firms with fuel price rollbacks starting Tuesday

Filipino motorists will surely rejoice this week as the prices of gasoline and diesel will be rolled back starting Tuesday.

Among the oil firms that will be slashing their pump prices this week on gasoline and oil products starting 6 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 13) include:

Phoenix Petroleum

Gasoline: – P2.50 per liter

Diesel: – P2.00 per liter

Seaoil

Gasoline: -P2.30

Diesel: -P2.00

Kerosene: -P1.85

Flying V

Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter

Biodiesel: -P2.00 per liter

Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter

Eastern Petroleum

Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter

Diesel: -P2.00 per liter

Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter

Shell

Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter

Diesel: -P2.00 per liter

Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter

PetroGazz

Diesel: -P2.00 per liter

Gasoline: -P2.50 per liter

Metro Oil

Astro97, Astro95, Astro91: -P2.50 per liter

Astro Power Diesel, Astro Clean Diesel: -P2.00 per liter

Kerosene: -P1.80 per liter

PTT Philippines

Gasoline: -P2.30/liter

Diesel: -P2.00/liter

CPI (Caltex)

Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter

Diesel: -P2.00 per liter

Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter

Jetti Petroleum

Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter

Diesel: -P2.00 per liter

