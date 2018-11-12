LIST: Oil firms with fuel price rollbacks starting Tuesday

By Inquirer.net |November 12,2018 - 06:28 PM

Filipino motorists will surely rejoice this week as the prices of gasoline and diesel will be rolled back starting Tuesday.

Among the oil firms that will be slashing their pump prices this week on gasoline and oil products starting 6 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 13) include:

Phoenix Petroleum

  • Gasoline: – P2.50 per liter
  • Diesel: – P2.00 per liter

Seaoil

  • Gasoline: -P2.30
  • Diesel: -P2.00
  • Kerosene: -P1.85

Flying V

  • Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
  • Biodiesel: -P2.00 per liter
  • Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter

Eastern Petroleum

  • Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
  • Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
  • Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter

Shell

  • Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
  • Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
  • Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter

PetroGazz

  • Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
  • Gasoline: -P2.50 per liter

Metro Oil

  • Astro97, Astro95, Astro91: -P2.50 per liter
  • Astro Power Diesel, Astro Clean Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
  • Kerosene: -P1.80 per liter

PTT Philippines

  • Gasoline:  -P2.30/liter
  • Diesel:  -P2.00/liter

CPI (Caltex)

  • Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
  • Diesel: -P2.00 per liter
  • Kerosene: -P1.85 per liter

Jetti Petroleum

  • Gasoline: -P2.30 per liter
  • Diesel: -P2.00 per liter

