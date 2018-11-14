Margot: ‘It was not an accident’

Investigators are yet to come up with conclusive details on the alleged arson attempt on the house of Tejero Barangay Councilor Jessielou Cadungog but for councilor Margot Osmeña, they cannot discount the possibility that it was intentional.

“It was not an accident,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña, in a press interview with reporters today, said that she is not surprised that some people are still after Cadungog.

“But it’s just comforting to know that nobody got hurt,” she added.

The councilor, who is the wife of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, also said she texted her husband about the incident but there’s still no response as of press time.

“And I already talked to Nagiel (Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) who told us that the fire investigators are on top of it,” Osmeña said.