Settlers advised to transfer to relocation site provided by gov’t

At least 20 families who are settling inside the compound of Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) were advised to vacate the area and transfer to the relocation site provided by the Mandaue City government on Wednesday (November 14).

Mandaue City Housing and Development Office (HUDO) chief Tony Pet Juanico said they are targeting to finish clearing the shanties inside the CICC today.

Juanico said that some have already been transferred to their relocation area and received financial assistance from the city government.