USJR bags St. John Paul II award at 40th CMMA

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), through its Department of Journalism and Communication (DJC) bags the St. John Paul II award during the 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) tonight at the Star Theater.

The said award is given to institutions that use mass media in community development.

One of the projects spearheaded by DJC is a social marketing campaign on the transformation of Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City from being known as a “red light district” to a business hub.

The said department also pioneered the establishment of Radyo Kamagayan, a community radio on the same community that airs programs on health, arts, culture, history, and current community projects.