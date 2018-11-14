Cubacub shooting: Motorcycle-riding gunmen kills family driver

A 48-year-old family driver was shot dead on Wednesday by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen in Purok 2, Barangay Cubacub in Mandaue City.

Vir Perale of Barangay Casili, Consolacion town in northern Cebu was eating his lunch in an eatery along the road in Purok 2 when the armed assailants arrived on a motorcycle and shot him, said SPO4 Andres Garcia of the Canduman Police Station in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Initial investigation showed that Perale was eating his lunch inside a roadside eatery in Purok 2 at 1:20 p.m. when the motorcycle-riding gunmen arrived and fired at Perale, killing him.

Garcia said that they were still investigating the shooting and were trying to find out the motive of the attack.

Garcia also said that Perale was not in the police drug watchlist.