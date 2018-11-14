Elderly man dies in Lorega-San Miguel fire

The only area in Barangay Lorega-San Miguel that was spared from previous fires has also been turned into ashes after a mid-afternoon fire struck the densely populated village in downtown Cebu City on Wednesday.

Aside from displacing hundreds of residents, the fire also razed down at least 30 houses and establishments in Sitio San Miguel, and claimed the life of an elderly man.

The fatality was identified as Amando Opura, who was in his 60s, and a person with disability (PWD).

Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City (BFP-Cebu City) investigators said Opura, who was semi-paralyzed, was trapped in an alley while attempting to escape the raging inferno.

His charred remains was found in a narrow pathway which was believed to be the only means of entry and exit to and from the interior portions of Sitio San Miguel.

BFP-Cebu City Marshal, Chief Insp. Noel Nelson Ababon, said they received the fire alarm at 2:58 p.m. and was raised to third alarm at 3:08 p.m.

It was placed under control at 3:27 p.m. or nearly 30 minutes after the fire struck.

“Initial investigation showed the fire started at a house owned by a certain Gaudencia Recolcol. We’re still investigating the cause of the fire,” Ababon said.

“We had no difficulty in putting out the flames since the fire site is only along Imus Road,” he added.

Damage was pegged at P600,000.

Home alone

Meanwhile, individuals who lost their homes are temporarily housed at the Lorega San Miguel sports complex wherein responders from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) distributed relief packs.

According to Opura’s relatives, the victim was the only one left inside his house, which was totally burned, since most members of his family went to the beach.

Shanen April Opura, 23, one of the victims affected by the fire and Amado’s niece, said the elderly and his wife took care and raised their two grandchildren.

“Akong tiya, ang iyahang asawa, nakagawas ra kay sa akong nabaw-an, naa na daw siya sa gawas daan pag-ulbo sa kayo (My aunt, who is his wife, managed to escape because as far as I know, she was already outside when the fire struck),” said Shanen.

Meanwhile, Shanen and some fire victims are asking for construction materials so that they can rebuild their homes right away.

“Ug pwede sad, sanina kay wala gyud mi nadala bisag usa. Paspas kaayo ang kayo gud. (If possible, they can donate clothes for us, too, because we lost everything to the fire which spread too fast),” Shanen added.