Lite ferries launches its biggest ship for Cebu to Cagayan de Oro route

Lite Ferries launches its biggest and newest addition to its fleet, the newly renovated “M/V LITE FERRY 18” this Saturday, November 17, 2018 onboard Lite Ferry 18 at the Port of Cagayan de Oro.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting will be attended by the City Mayor of Cagayan de Oro, Hon. Oscar S. Moreno, Congressman Rolando Klarex A. Uy, along with MARINA Deputy Administrator for Planning Sonya B. Malaluan and officials from PPA and MARINA in Cagayan de Oro. Leading the launching ceremony is the President and CEO of Lite Ferries, Lucio E. Lim, Jr. together with COO Fernando A. Inting, Jethro Lim-Imboy, Assistant Operations and the management of Lite Ferries.

To date, Lite Ferry 18 is the youngest ship plying the Cebu-Cagayan route (year built 2002) and the fastest vessel to date with a travel time 9 hours only. The vessel is equipped with 2 brand-new Ningbo diesel engines (built 2017) with a total power of 7,800 HP. It has a maximum speed of 16.8 knots and service speed of 15 knots

With a gross tonnage of 3,881 tons, the vessel is 92 meters long and 17 meters wide coastwise type, RO-RO passenger ferry acquired from China. It is now locally classed but undergoing transfer of classification to IACS Class by RINA of Italy.

Lite Ferry 18 boasts of interior designed accommodations with hotel-like features and amenities like a fully air-conditioned 40-seater restaurant, a fully stocked canteen that is open overnight, an information desk and multi-purpose kiosk. It has two economy passenger decks including a tourist class, business class and four executive cabin rooms that can accommodate a total of 856 passengers. Its deck pathways have bigger spaces than Marina standards and its facilities are international maritime standards compliant.

It will be covering the regular schedule of Cebu to Cagayan de Oro every Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s at 7:00 PM, while Cagayan de Oro to Cebu every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 PM

At present, Lite Ferries operates a total of fleet of 25 RORO-passenger ferries in Visayas and Northern Mindanao. Connecting the islands of Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros, Samar, Leyte, and Northern Mindanao with 22 destinations. It is fully compliant with the International Safety Management Code (ISM) as established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and MARINA. Lite Ferries is now also undergoing ISO certification for its operations.

INCOMING BRAND NEW VESSELS

It is the 2nd out of five vessels expected to arrive within the next 6 months. Its sister ship, Lite Ferry 19 which has the same features with Lite Ferry 18 is expected to be deployed in December this year, while the two incoming brand-new IACS classed ships, namely:

Lite Ferry 5, with a GRT of 2,895 Tons and 2 units of Weichai main engines with a total horsepower of 3,800, a service speed of 14 knots, with 500 passenger capacity and a cargo capacity of 23 trucks, and it is classed by RINA (ITALY), and will be deployed on March 2019.

While Lite Ferry 9 which has a GRT of 1,666 Tons, with 2 units of Weichai main engines and total horsepower of 2,500, a service speed of 12 knots, and a passenger capacity of 400 and cargo capacity of 17 trucks. It is classed by Bureau Veritas(BV), and will be deployed on February 2019.