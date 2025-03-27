Visayan Electric seals research collab with CIT-U

To bridge the gap between education and the energy industry, Visayan Electric secured a strategic alliance with the Cebu Institute of Technology – University College of Engineering by signing the Memorandum of Agreement on March 14.

With this promising partnership, Visayan Electric and CIT-U are taking a significant step toward shaping a stronger, more integrated future for engineering education and the energy sector.

This groundbreaking partnership will provide opportunities for CIT-U’s Electrical Engineering students to receive direct exposure and produce studies that will benefit both the industry and the academe. Visayan Electric President and Chief Operating Officer Engr. Raul Lucero emphasized that this partnership is a shared vision to advance science, technology, and business innovation, not only in Cebu but throughout the Philippines.

The non-profit alliance between Visayan Electric Co. and CIT-U is effective for two years and will be implemented for Electrical Engineering students in the upcoming semester. John Gregory B. Escario, CIT-U Vice President for Administration, mentioned that students often face challenges in developing research topics and considering their alignment with their discipline.

“With this partnership, students will be exposed and prepared, making them industry-ready and industry-preferred,” Escario added, highlighting that the partnership will benefit both CIT-U and its students by strengthening the connection between the fast-paced energy distribution industry and academic training at the university.

According to Engr. Lucero, this collaboration aims to cultivate the next generation of skilled professionals and industry leaders through work simulation programs, facilities, data, and collaborative studies. Even before this collaboration, Visayan Electric and the Aboitiz Foundation have long supported students through scholarship programs. These programs have assisted students in their academic endeavors and alleviated the financial burden of school fees.

Among the outstanding graduates produced through these scholarships is Engr. Alfred Isaac Ajo, a CIT-U student who ranked first in the 2016 Registered Electrical Engineer Board Examination. After topping the board exam, Engr. Ajo immediately joined Visayan Electric and is now a Senior Engineer in the Power Systems Planning Department. “Serving Visayan Electric was not part of the stipulations of the scholarship but I decided to give back to the company that helped me. I chose to serve in this company since they play a huge role in Cebu, and I want to serve my fellow Cebuanos,” said Engr. Ajo. He also acknowledged that the partnership between

Visayan Electric and CIT-U will help in connecting the industry and the academe. “This will help align the problems being addressed in the academe with industry needs and ensure that the skills being developed are up-to-date with industry standards,” he added.

Along with Engr. Ajo, 19 other board topnotchers in the country have also chosen to work with Visayan Electric.