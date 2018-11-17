Pagasa monitors LPA outside PAR

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is constantly monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibilty.

Pagasa said that as of 3 a.m. of Saturday, the LPA was located at 2,010 kilometers east of Mindanao.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 60 kph. It is moving westward at a speed of 20 kph.

With this, the Pagasa said that the Palawan island would have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the trough of LPA.

Possible flooding and landslides could be expected, Pagasa warned the residents.

The Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley, will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains but due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms.