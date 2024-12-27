Janah Ochea Lavador clinches three bronze medals at Asian Vovinam Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana Vovinam standout Janah Ochea Lavador raised the Philippine flag with pride by securing three bronze medals at the recently concluded Asian Vovinam Federation Championships in Bali, Indonesia.

Lavador, who also won multiple medals at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, continues to shine on the international Vovinam stage.

Although Vovinam is still a growing sport in the Philippines, it has become a formidable contender on the Asian circuit, thanks to athletes like Lavador.

This martial art, originating from Vietnam, is renowned for its dynamic combination of kicks, punches, weapons, and wrestling techniques.

Despite facing fierce competition from Vovinam powerhouses, Lavador emerged as the top performer for the Philippine team, taking home three bronze medals. She secured bronze in the dual knife form, the 50-55 kilogram combat category, and the dragon tiger form category.

The Asian championships featured over a hundred Vovinam athletes from more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Iran, Japan, Vietnam, Nepal, and host Indonesia.

Lavador’s teammate, Whinny Bayawon, also contributed to the Philippine team’s success by earning a bronze medal in the men’s 50-55 kilogram category.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Lavador, a proud native of Danao City, Cebu, revealed the challenges the team faced leading up to the competition. The team had only one week of training before traveling to Bali for the event.

“Ending the year with another triple bronze medal for the Philippines! For just a straight week of training, there are no words to express how blessed and grateful I am for all the doors that have opened,” Lavador shared.

“To the man above, for always giving me the opportunity to explore and win at the same time, very blessed!”

Lavador also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to her parents, coaches, and Vovinam Pilipinas Inc., the national sports association for Vovinam, for their unwavering support.

“To my parents, who have supported me from the beginning until I reached this point, thank you, Ma Jingay Ochea and Pa Lavador Darjent Jr.,” she added.

Lavador’s impressive performance not only adds to her growing list of accomplishments but also underscores the potential of the Philippines as a strong contender in the global Vovinam community.

