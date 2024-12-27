Kin of victims of Naga accident rejects suspect’s apology

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 21-year-old man who caused the accident that killed a father and daughter on Christmas Day in Naga City, Cebu has apologized to the victims’ relatives.

In an interview with local media, Wise Knight Sejalbo Dela Torre apologized to the relatives of the Naga accident victims and explained that he did not mean to cause the fatal accident.

“Pasayloa lang jud ko sa akong nabuhat. Wala jud nako matuyo,” stated Dela Torre.

(Please forgive me for what happened. It was unintentional}

He told reporters that while he did not consume any alcohol at the time of the incident, he fell asleep out of tiredness as he came from attending the last mass for his mother’s funeral in Sibonga town.

At around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Dela Torre drove his sports-utility vehicle back to their home in Talisay City. When he reached Brgy. Langtad in Naga City, he fell asleep behind the wheel while his vehicle encroached to the opposite lane, hitting the motorcycle of the Delute family.

The couple’s 6-year-old daughter died before getting to the hospital while the patriarch, Deidre, succumbed to his injuries one day later. His wife Jennifer is still confined at the hospital, as of this writing.

On Friday, December 27, Dela Torre was charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, serious physical injury, and damage to property in relation to the Naga accident.

In response to the suspect’s apology, Agnice Gel Delute, Deidre’s mother, said that they refuse to settle the matter with money as compensation.

In a live interview with Alan Domingo of Balitang Bisdak posted on his social media page, Agnice said that no amount can replace the lives that were lost and that she cannot forgive the SUV driver for causing the accident.

“Di man ko kapasylo gud kay kinabuhi na sa akong anak ug akong apo,” she said.

(I just can’t forgive him. He took my son’s and granddaughter’s lives)

Agnice shared that her son suffered fractures on both of his legs, as well as injuries on his hands and head. Before he died, his wife gained consciousness and was able to talk with him through phone.

Deidre passed away at 2:07 p.m. on Thursday, December 26.

According to Agnice, their family is still unable to fully comprehend what happened as it was extremely unexpected. With two of their family members now laying in caskets side by side, the Delute family is experiencing immeasurable pain.

Despite this, Agnice is doing everything she can to stay strong. She shared that in spite of their efforts to avoid talking about the couple’s daughter, Jennifer already knew that her little girl was gone.

She also disclosed that she personally went to the police station to confront Dela Torre, who was silent and chose to hide.

Agnice said that she felt that the suspect pf the Naga accident felt no remorse for what he has done to their family. There were also allegedly no efforts to reach out to the bereaved from the suspect’s family.

“Hinaot makonsensya ka…Ayaw dagani ang imohang responsibilidad kay duha ni ka kinabuhi ang nakalas tungod nimo. Kasabot ra ko modepensa ka sa imong kaugalingon but you know deep inside nga nakasa ka,” she relayed her message to Dela Torre.

( I hope you’ll be bothered by your conscience. Don’t run away from your responsibilities because two lives were lost because of you. I understand that you need to defend yourself but you also knew deep inside that you are guilty.)

