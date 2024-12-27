SWS survey: Erwin Tulfo, Revilla, Go lead senatorial preference

MANILA, Philippines — Senatorial candidates backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continue to lead in a commissioned senatorial preference survey, sponsored by Stratbase Consultancy, and released by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) on Thursday.

According to the SWS survey, it has 2,097 registered voters as respondents, who were asked to choose 12 individuals from a list of 70 names that they would vote for as senators.

The majority of respondents picked House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo, who led the top spot with 45 percent. Reelectionist Sen. Bong Revilla followed in second, with a wide margin, at 33 percent.

READ:

Tied in third to fourth place were reelectionist Senators Bong Go and Pia Cayetano, who garnered 32 percent each.

In fifth place is former Senate President Tito Sotto, with 31 percent of respondents saying they will vote for him, followed by radio personality Ben Tulfo in sixth place with 30 percent.

Former Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson placed seventh with 27 percent, while former Senator Manny Pacquiao and TV host Willie Revillame tied for eighth and ninth with 26 percent each, the SWS survey revealed.

Incumbent Makati Mayor Abby Binay ranked tenth with 25 percent, followed by reelectionist Senator Lito Lapid in 11th place with 23 percent.

Meanwhile, barely reaching the “magic 12” were Camille Villar and Senators Bato Dela Rosa and Imee Marcos — who all tied at 12 to 14th place with 21 percent each.

Former Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan then closely followed at 15th with 20 percent.

Of the 15 names, 10 belonged to the senatorial slate endorsed by Marcos, namely: Erwin Tulfo, Revilla, Cayetano, Sotto, Lacson, Pacquiao, Binay, Lapid, Villar, and Imee Marcos.

SWS then said that 12 percent of the respondents were either undecided or refused to give a name at the time of the survey.

The SWS survey was conducted from December 12 to 18, 2024, using face-to-face interviews nationwide: 342 in Metro Manila, 1,050 in Balance Luzon, 353 in the Visayas, and 352 in Mindanao.

.The sampling error margins are ±2.1% for national percentages, ±5.3% for Metro Manila, ±3.0% for Balance Luzon, and ±5.2% each for the Visayas and Mindanao according to the SWS survey.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP