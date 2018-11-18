Grace Poe’s father-in-law safe after SUV’s fall from elevated parking space

The father-in-law of Grace Poe only sustained a few fractured ribs and bruises after his sport utility vehicle fell from an elevated parking space at a shopping mall in San Juan City, the senator said on Sunday.

“Thankfully my father-in-law, Dr. Teodoro Paraiso Llamanzares, is alright and no one else was hurt in the incident,” she said in a statement.

She noted that her father-in-law was wearing his seatbelt when the incident happened and only suffered minor injuries.

“It’s a good thing he was wearing his seatbelt so he only has a few fractured ribs and bruises but we expect a speedy recovery,” the senator said.

Poe also expressed her gratitude to those who offered their prayers.

“We want to thank everyone for their prayers and concern. We’re just thankful he was kept safe and no one else was injured,” she said.