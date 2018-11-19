Metro Cebu emergency responders now on “Blue Alert”
The different cities and municipalities in Cebu are now on a blue alert status in anticipation of the ill effects of Tropical Depression Samuel that is expected to make a landfall in Metro Cebu on Wednesday morning.
This means that all personnel of different government agencies like City, Municipal or Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices; Philippine Red Cross; Philippine Coast Guard; and the Philippine National Police are placed on standby and ready to respond to emergencies.
Emergency responders in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu will especially flood and flash flood-prone areas.
Engr. Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, said that Samuel is expected to bring heavy rainfall of at least 90mm per hour.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.