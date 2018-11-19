Metro Cebu emergency responders now on “Blue Alert”

The different cities and municipalities in Cebu are now on a blue alert status in anticipation of the ill effects of Tropical Depression Samuel that is expected to make a landfall in Metro Cebu on Wednesday morning.

This means that all personnel of different government agencies like City, Municipal or Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices; Philippine Red Cross; Philippine Coast Guard; and the Philippine National Police are placed on standby and ready to respond to emergencies.

Emergency responders in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu will especially flood and flash flood-prone areas.

Engr. Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, said that Samuel is expected to bring heavy rainfall of at least 90mm per hour.