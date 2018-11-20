A faith stronger than a storm

Not even a storm could douse their burning faith and devotion.

Yesterday, thousands of devotees of the Virgin of the Rule braved intermittent rains, howling winds and the threat of Tropical Depression Samuel as they joined the solemn procession to venerate Lapu-Lapu City’s beloved patroness.

“Kanunay nakong i-ampo niya ang maayong panglawas ug grasya sa kanunay sa iyang kapistahan matag tuig bisan pa og magbagyo (I always pray to the Virgin of the Rule for good health and graces for my family especially during the Virgin’s feast day, and we will always be there to venerate her even if there’s a storm),” said Doris Cambal, 45, of Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

A devotee of the Virgin of the Rule since her childhood, Cambal was joined in the procession by her husband and four children.

She said her prayers had always been heard by the Virgin with the conspicuous skin color.

She said Mary, her eldest child and only daughter, is now a teacher while her three sons are doing well in school.

The solemn procession started at 4:30 p.m. after the 3 p.m. Holy Mass officiated by Fr. Junie Cabarde.

Shorter route

The procession though, was shortened this year due to intermittent rains spawned by Tropical Depression Samuel which is expected to make landfall in Cebu today.

This, however, did little to stop devotees along the route of the procession from preparing mini altars where images of the Virgin are displayed.

Some houses and establishments were also decorated with blue and white flaglets and flowers while loud speakers continuously played the hymn of the Virgin of the Rule.

Meanwhile, Chief Insp. Junel Caadlawon of the Police Community Relations Unit prayed for peace and safety of his colleagues who were tasked to secure the activity.

He said he also prayed that those involved in illegal drugs would find it in their hearts to change their ways and live better lives.

“Manghinaot lang ta nga malinawon lang kanunay ug makaamgo na kadtong mga na-involved sa illegal drugs ug mag-usab na sa ilang kinabuhi,” said Caadlawon.

(I pray that the event would be peaceful and that those involved in illegal drugs would change for the better.)

Peaceful and orderly

Lapu-Lapu City Police Director Supt. Limuel Obon said more or less 10,000 people attended the Holy Mass and joined the procession which he described as peaceful and orderly.

He said police were deployed in almost every nook and corner of the island while police assistance desks were also being set up for prompt action in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, small ferry boats were allowed to ferry passengers to and from Mactan Island despite Storm Signal No. 1 being raised in Cebu.

Eric Asuncion, port officer of Metro Ferry Inc., said they were allowed to sail by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) from Pier 3 to Muelle Osmeña and back as the seas at the Mactan Channel were still calm.

However, he said they will suspend their operations once the PCG says so.